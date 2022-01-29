Reliable transportation is a critical part of ensuring economic security to individuals, especially in rural counties where public transportation and other community services are limited. Unfortunately, in addition to their environmental and health impacts, personal vehicles are expensive to purchase and maintain and often remain out of the economic means of lower-income families, houseless persons and other marginalized groups. People who cannot afford vehicles cannot hold or find jobs outside of a small geographic area, creating a cycle of poverty that can be impossible to escape.
Bicycles can be an essential part of filling this gap, but even the costs of a new bike and repairs can be outside of the means of certain groups. Coos County has a population of over 63,000 and two retail bike shops. Front Street Community Bike Works was created to fill this niche. Bicycles have the power to change the trajectory of the world, and FSCBW meets transportation and economic needs.
The Front Street Community Bike Works receives donated bicycles and fixes them to near new conditions. The bikes are then sold at a lower cost than new or given away to those in need. According to Kyle Motley with the Bike Works, they have approximately three bikes per month they designate to give to those in need. To do this, FSCBW needs some funds to keep operating.
The Advanced Health Community Health Improvement Plan grant helped The Front Street Community Bike Works provide working bicycles at low or no cost to individuals in poverty.
They are always looking for help rebuilding bikes, so if you have any experience or would like experience fixing bicycles, please get in touch with them at 541-217-6912.
In a recent visit, the amount of work they have done was surprising, and the number of bikes they had in various states of repair or ready to find a new home was encouraging.
