Big Richard, a neo-acoustic bluegrass band known for its sisterhood, harmony and humor, will headline at the Langlois Cheese Factory on Tuesday, September 27. The musical evening, presented by Small n Dull Productions, starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes special guest Celtic cellist Ilse de Ziah. Tickets are available at the door and are $20 per person. Children 17 and under are admitted for free.
Big Richard formed a little over a year ago and has been riding a wave of popularity ever since. The band — songwriter Emma Rose on bass and guitar, Bonnie Sims on mandolin, Eve Panning on fiddle, and Joy Adams on the cello — originally formed for a one-time only, all-female collaboration at Colorado’s McAwesome Fest. But the band’s infectious chemistry and conviviality kept them playing together, and soon the quartet was a sold-out headliner across the West, with multiple local and national festival bookings. They quickly grabbed the attention of audiences and critics, and recently signed with Thundering Herd Artists.
