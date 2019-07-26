COOS BAY — Since 1996, the City of Coos Bay has been planning to revitalize its working waterfront down on Front Street. Now plans are in the works to see that idea of revitalization come to life.
“Front Street was once the economic hub of the city, before businesses started moving up into the fill area which was Marshfield,” Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock said. "Some of that area is underdeveloped, some of it is underutilized, and some of it is blighted. Though over the years the original plan has faltered, but things are now starting to move.”
One part of the original revitalization plan that did come to fruition is the Coos Bay History Museum. Craddock believes that when the history museum opened a few years back, that began the current move to develop Front Street.
“Part of the original plan was to have a structure like the museum down there, and now we’re seeing things like Coos Bay Village coming, Front Street Provisioners decide to locate in a renovated building, and more things are moving.
Currently, the city is working to clean up an almost 80-year-old scrap yard in order to provide more parking down on Front Street.
“It’s a long process, but we’ll be cleaning that up and creating a parking lot, because we want to identify problems with the revitalization of the area, and there’s really no parking."
Since the new businesses like Front Street Provisioners have made their way down to the waterfront, there has been an increased need for parking, and with new businesses looking to develop, the need for parking will only grow.
Another city project in the works is a non-motorized boat ramp, or a kayak ramp that would be located half a block from the new parking lot that will be going in.
According to Craddock, one of the old industrial buildings has been purchased down on Front Street with the folks who bought the property looking to turn it into a bistro.
The Coos Bay Liquor Store will be moving down to Front Street soon, too.
Many of the new business coming to Front Street are less like the waterfront's industrial past and tend to be more commercial. However, industrial businesses down on the waterfront don’t seem to mind too much. For example Heidi Sause of Sause Brothers renovated the building that currently houses Front Street Provisioners
“I think there’s always a natural attraction to a working waterfront. That’s what we have here is an industrialized working waterfront, and part of it will remain that, but part of it will not,” Craddock said.
The city looks forward to having a diverse group of businesses develop along Front Street that can be both a vibrant business community and also attract tourists.
“Things are moving down there, and I think all of the businesses can coexist” Craddock said.
Many of the projects that are upcoming on Front Street, as well as a few that have been completed, used funds from the city’s Downtown Urban Renewal Agency.