Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Hwy. 42, is proud to announce some important changes beginning in October. Two new instructors have been added. Donna Wright will offer a six week painting class featuring a pour technique. Her husband Ron will offer a woodworking workshop specializing on carving a chickadee. Non members are welcome but will pay higher fees. Both Wrights have had years of experience in their art. The classes will be held on Saturdays beginning October 8 through November 12. Interested people should contact them at 541-267-6130. Pre-registration is required.
Other additions are the soft gray paint on the outside of the historic building, and three ductless heat pumps currently being installed. Both jobs are possible thanks to generous grants from Oregon Arts Commission and donations from members.
