HAUSER — On Sunday, Sept. 6, at approximately 1:12 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 232, about 3 miles north of North Bend.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Titan operated by Renee Reiser, 56, of Florence, was northbound when it crossed over the fog line and struck two bicyclists, also northbound.
Bicyclist Jason Dixon, 42, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Bicyclist Robert Hammonds, 52, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The crash closed the highway for about two hours.
OSP was assisted by North Bend Police Department, North Bend Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In