SOUTH COAST – As the government’s stimulus checks are starting to come in, giving financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement agencies continue to advise community members to be wary of falling prey to scams trying to steal money and personal information.
On April 22, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it had disrupted hundreds of scams related to the coronavirus. This included scams offering fake vaccines or cures for COVID-19, fake charity drives, and sites that simply used keywords related to the crisis in the domain name and content to get traffic.
Though there has been initial success fighting COVID-19 scams, the FBI and Department of Justice encourage everyone to stay vigilant and be cautious of information from an unrecognized source.
“If you receive calls, emails, or other communications claiming to be from the Treasury Department and offering COVID-19 related grants or stimulus payments in exchange for personal financial information, or an advance fee, or charge of any kind, including the purchase of gift cards, please do not respond,” states the Department of the Treasury. “These are scams. Please contact the FBI at www.ic3.gov so that that scammers can be tracked and stopped.”
The Oregon branch of the Office of the Attorney’s General also encourages anyone fearing they may have been victim to a coronavirus-related scam contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
In a recent story in The World, local law enforcement agencies weighed in on the various scams being used. Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart said he’s heard of scammers calling or emailing a person, claiming to be from the IRS, saying they need to confirm information to ensure the money is received properly. He noted, however, that the government isn’t going to contact someone in that way.
“These people are just absolutely unscrupulous,” said Smart. “They have no moral fiber whatsoever. They will say or do anything to try to get your personal information. They take a situation that is already concerning and try to make you panic into giving your information just to exploit you financially. And it’s just sad that these people exist.”
Lieutenant Schaffer, with the Coos Bay Police Department, said people should make sure they’re dealing with a reputable source before agreeing to anything or providing any information. Another big red flag the CBPD noted is if a caller asks for anything to be sent as a gift card or money order.
“We’re a community of caring and giving people, and unfortunately people like to take advantage of that,” said Schaffer. “Always do your research on those things.”
