Third-grade teacher Cristina Bettesworth, 40, is running for Coos County Commissioner, position two. She hopes to unseat incumbent John Sweet.
Sweet, a Republican, has held the office for ten years and faces Bettesworth, also a Republican, and Pam Lewis, nonpartisan, in the May 17 primary election.
Reducing crime is among her top priorities.
"I think that if he [Sweet] wanted to fix this problem, it would have been done over a decade ago," Bettesworth said in a recent interview. "I want to work for the community, so I have a better place for my neighbors, for my kids."
Bettesworth, who's worked as a teacher since 2005, said everywhere she turns, she witnesses crime. Recently, a stranger tried to get in the car with her and her children in a grocery store parking lot. At a local restaurant, drug needles littered the doormat. They've witnessed a burglary in their neighborhood. While driving, a pedestrian jumped in front of traffic and assaulted a driver in another car.
"This person was obviously high and had suitcases and everything on the road. It was scary," Bettesworth said.
Bettesworth graduated from Riverside High School, earned a bachelor of science in education from Eastern Oregon University, and a masters in administration from the University of Phoenix. She currently teaches at Highland Elementary School in Reedsport.
She grew up in rural Oregon, where her family operated a commercial farm. Hers is also a logging family, dating back to her great, great grandparents. She's also worked as a horse trainer but sold her equestrian estate and moved to Coos County, where her husband has long worked as a commercial fisherman.
"I've always wanted to live at the ocean, and my husband's always been a diehard angler. So this was really a great opportunity for us to sell our farm and move over here," Bettesworth said.
Bettesworth believes expanding the police force and increasing capacity at the jail will help lower crime by tackling more of the drug problems and domestic violence that harm the community and providing support to get struggling individuals rehabilitated. Her goal is a safer, more stable place to live, with good-paying jobs and quality, accessible housing.
The money to fund those initiatives could come from the port, which she said is underutilized.
"We gave up control of our port. We need to get that back. As soon as we can get that back, I think we're going to be able to get money," Bettesworth said.
She views the port as a gateway to several opportunities. Internationally importers could offload goods, which could help solve some of the global shipping crisis and allow the county to get items in more efficiently. If large ships can be hauled out, the boatyard could be rehabilitated. Finally, a well-located industrial park would attract new investment.
She'd also like to see more tourism. For example, building a dedicated pier for crabbing or capitalizing on the popularity of school sports.
"I noticed we had the state basketball playoffs here, and we saw over one million dollars infused into our economy just with tourism. It's baseball and track season now. Why don't our kids have extra baseball fields or a baseball complex, maybe like in Florence or Reedsport, so that we can get tourism here just through that simple act," she said.
She'd also look to community partnerships to strengthen efforts and bring the best minds to the table to address challenges.
"We have a tremendous amount of knowledge in our local area. And I think that if we work together and we could really bring about change, we could make some good stuff happen and gain traction," Bettesworth said.
Bettesworth said Coos County has it all: mountains to climb, fish to catch, rivers to float, oceanside campgrounds, and doing the work to improve it would go a long way.
"This place is a gem," she said. "I moved here for a reason. This is my favorite place on the Oregon coast. If we cleaned it up, we would really have something."
Sweet and commissioner Melissa Cribbins have said the incumbents work efficiently together and that electing new commissioners could disrupt that dynamic. For Bettesworth, it's a weak argument for re-election.
"Congratulations to whoever wins, but they should be able to collaborate and work with peers. That is an expectation of that position," she said.
Bettesworth said she's ready for the challenge of serving as commissioner. If elected, she said she'll give one hundred percent and believes her master's degree in administration and prior positions on public boards have given her a good foundation for success.
"I'm not a politician. I'm not a bureaucrat. I'm a schoolteacher at the end of the day. And I really, number one, want to see better change for the county. This is not something that I'm seeking out to benefit from in any other way than building a better county for my kids to live in," Bettesworth said.
