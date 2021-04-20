South Coast Hospice is starting a new Bereavement Transitions Group.
This on-going group will help participants build resiliency and learn to live in a world without their loved one. It will meet every other Tuesday, from 4 to 6 p.m., starting April 20, at the Community Bereavement & Education Center, located at 1610 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Please wear a mask. Beverages are allowed.
For information or to register, call Mia at 541-269-2986.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In