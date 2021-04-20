Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

South Coast Hospice is starting a new Bereavement Transitions Group. 

This on-going group will help participants build resiliency and learn to live in a world without their loved one. It will meet every other Tuesday, from 4 to 6 p.m., starting April 20, at the Community Bereavement & Education Center, located at 1610 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Please wear a mask. Beverages are allowed. 

For information or to register, call Mia at 541-269-2986.

