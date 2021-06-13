The adult summer reading program at the North Bend Public Library starts with an award-winning documentary, Belonging in the USA: The Michael D. McCarty Story.
The showing will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 17, via Zoom. The link, https://tinyurl.com/73m6wjth, will also be available on the library’s webpage and Facebook page.
Belonging in the USA: The Michael D. McCarty Story shares the life journey of storyteller/activist Michael D. McCarty. who even in the face of great obstacles spreads joy wherever he goes. Follow Michael as he evolves from aspiring scientist to Black Panther Party member, from FBI target to soldier, from drug addict to health nut. The twists and turns of Michael’s life will fill you with hope, laughter and a living example of resilience and perseverance.
Filmed in LA & Chicago in 2017, Belonging blends interviews with stop motion animation and archival footage. The film won the Borderscene Film Festival in 2019, as well as winning distinctions at the Impact Docs! Awards, the San Francisco Black Film Festival, and hd Docs Without Borders Film Festival. It was also an official selection that year in four other film festivals.
Following the showing, there will be a Q&A with Arielle Nobile, director and creator of the Belonging docu-series. Nobile has been featured in several publications, including The Independent's “10 to Watch Filmmakers in 2018” list. Since graduating NYU in 2001, she has used filmmaking as a tool to promote self-reflection, empathy and the power of storytelling.
Those who enjoy Michael’s story will want to return the following Thursday when he will present a storytelling concert on Zoom.
Both programs are part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website.
For information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In