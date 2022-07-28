Washington, D.C.
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Sierra Bell, of North Bend, is one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session July 23-30 in Washington, D.C. As part of the premier ALA program, two outstanding high school seniors are selected to represent their respective state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation after participating in one of 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country.

ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national level.

