The behavioral health unit at Bay Area Hospital will remain open for at least another year.
The hospital announced Wednesday it had received a promise of funding from Advanced Health, which allowed the hospital to keep its behavioral health unit open.
The announcement came three weeks after the hospital announced due to increasing costs of traveling nurses and physicians, it was being forced to close the unit, the only in-patient behavioral health unit in Coos County.
In a press release from Kim Winkler, the director of marketing and communications for Bay Area Hospital, the hospital said a group of community leaders worked together to save the behavioral health unit.
"Bay Area Hospital is pleased to announce that the Behavioral Health Unit will remain open," the press release rad. "After the announcement of the impending unit closure three weeks ago, there has been an outpouring of public support for maintaining this type of care in our community. This past week, local health care partners, law enforcement, city and county officials and hospital leaders met to discuss the current situation and the interdependency of behavioral health programs and services."
Winkler and others said during the meeting, Advanced Health agreed to step up to support the hospital.
"Late last week Advanced Health, which provides coordinated care for Medicaid participants in the Oregon Health Plan in Coos and Curry counties, committed funding to the program. Advanced Health is a local consortium of healthcare providers in the region that represents physician clinics, hospitals, county providers, substance abuse, and dental services," the press release stated.
Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier, who attended the meeting to represent law enforcement, said saving the behavioral health unit is vital for all law enforcement in Coos County.
Frasier said having the unit at Bay Area Hospital will save time, money and lives.
"There are cases when you have a person in a mental health crisis who is a danger to themselves or someone else," Frasier said. "Police officers have the authority put someone on a hold They can take them to the ER, where they are evaluated."
Frasier said people in crisis can be held at the hospital for a couple of days. If doctors determine it is still unsafe to release them, there will be a hearing before a judge, who can order the person to remain in the hospital for additional care.
"If we did not have this resource, we would have to drive people to Portland," Frasier said. "That's not realistic. In Coos Bay, you're taking one person off the road for an entire day. In a small community like Coquille, there might be no coverage for an entire day."
If a person is ordered to receive additional care, Bay Area Hospital often tries to place them in the state mental health hospital. But staffing issues and overcrowding there have made it where many remain at Bay Area Hospital for extended amounts of time.
Frasier said that's where the funding issues come into play because the hospital is reimbursed at a rate lower than it costs them to care for a patient.
Frasier said he has heard the call to just lock up those in a mental health crisis, but that simply is not an option in most cases. In fact, if a person has been deemed incapable of helping with their own defense due to mental issues in a prior case, it is illegal to arrest them again. So having a behavioral health unit is the only option available to those people.
"People say put them in jail," Frasier said. "Well that's not going to do us any good. It's a jail, it's not a psychiatric unit."
Frasier said while saving behavioral health at the hospital is good news, it is not the long-term answer to the mental health crisis in Coos County.
"I think really what our community needs is we need a facility that's part sobering center, part acute psychiatric unit," Frasier said. "We need a community facility. That's something we have to do on a community basis, I think that's our long-term solution."
While the hospital will keep its behavioral health unit, it is still looking for a solution that will allow it to function for the long-term.
"The support will cover funding shortfalls over the next year," the press release stated. "During the next year, Bay Area Hospital will look forward to partnering more deeply with community organizations to strengthen behavioral health care in the region and working with state representatives to help provide solutions to improve the behavioral health care system at that level. This work will be focused on building a sustainable program after the support funding expires."
