COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Solid Waste Department received approval Tuesday from Coos County Commissioners to secure a bid to replace its aging pit roof structure.
Coos County Roadmaster John Rowe informed commissioners earlier this week the department’s plans to get the roof replaced by contracting with engineering company, HGE Architects Inc. The cost to replace the roof is expected to be approximately $64,512.
On average, the Beaver Hill site collects about 16,000 to 20,000 tons of solid waste a year. In a previous interview with The World, Scott Murray, the access foreman, said at one point the site shipped out about 30 to 33 tons of waste a day to the Dry Creek Landfill in Medford.
Coos County Commissioner John Sweet commented on the roof’s condition at the meeting where he told attendees that its deterioration is to the point that when there is heavy rainfall the garbage below will collect that rain.
Services to the roof are expected to begin next summer.