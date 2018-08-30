COQUILLE — During a July meeting, Coos County Commissioners voted to approve an order granting an exemption to haul waste from the proposed Jordan Cove excavation project to the Beaver Hill Disposal Site in Coos Bay.
The order was approved as the board noted the Beaver Hill site lacked sufficient capacity to process any excess waste, which for this haul would generate at minimum an additional 135,000 tons of waste.
As it stands, the Beaver Hill site collects about 16,000 to 20,000 tons of solid waste a year with trucks from around the county dumping their hauls five days a week. Access foreman Scott Murray said it has been shipping out an average of 30 to 33 tons of waste a day since the summer began to the Dry Creek Landfill near Medford.
“The capacity, it’s never been figured out,” said Murray. “But, we have had it clear to the roof before.”
In April, Jordan Cove submitted a permit application to the DEQ to close the industrial landfill on the North Spit in Coos County, which was once home to the former Weyerhaeuser containerboard mill, in order to begin building.
Commissioner John Sweet mentioned during the July meeting that Jordan Cove had anticipated moving about 40,000 tons of material this year. The order passed would allow for the waste existing in the old Weyerhaeuser landfill to be transported and disposed at an alternative landfill and not sent over to the Beaver Hill site.
Since the Jordan Cove excavation project is located within the county, franchise fees will still be collected from both Waste Connections of Oregon and Jordan Cove, who opted to enlist the aid of an unknown, private contractor to do its actual hauling. The franchise fee awarded to the county is set at five percent of the costs related to its haul from both agencies.
“This will generate about $100,000 for the county,” said Sweet.
In 2013, the Beaver Hill site transitioned from an active landfill to a waste transfer facility. It is no longer running its incinerators and since closed its Charleston and Bandon landfill sites.