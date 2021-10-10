The nationally celebrated Circles in the Sand beach art returns to Florence on October 16 on the beach at Driftwood Shores.
“This is always an uplifting event at a great time of year to visit Florence’s beaches,” said Bettina Hannigan, president/CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. “People come from all over. It’s wildly artistic, spiritually uplifting for many, and incredibly unique among beach events anywhere in the country.”
A giant labyrinth will be carved in the sand beginning around 3 p.m. A public walkthrough the begins at 5 p.m. Low tide will be at 5:15 and sunset will be at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be held rain or shine. NBC Nightly News gave national coverage to one of the artist’s events in September 2019.
Circles in the Sand events tend to draw big crowds, especially once the public is invited to walk through the labyrinths upon completion. Volunteers will be on hand at the beginning of each labyrinth walk to help people keep physical distance. COVID-19 masking and distancing guidelines in effect at the time will be enforced.
Driftwood Shores Resort and Conference Center, Sand Master Park Sandboarding and Venomous Sandboards, Sea Lion Caves, Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, and The Little Brown Hen restaurant are sponsoring the annual event.
“We are eagerly looking forward to another amazing and unique beach draw, said Lon Beale, event sponsor and owner of Sand Master Sandboarding and Venomous Sandboards in Florence. “We would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone; and don’t forget, it’s completely free.”
“We receive many calls about Circles in the Sand each year and our guests really enjoy the event. Each of our rooms has beach and ocean view and guests will have a front row seat of this amazing artist in action,” said Jim Myers of Driftwood Shores.
Circles in the Sand was created in 2011 by labyrinth artist Denny Dyke. This will be Dyke’s fourth trip to Florence. Dyke is based near Bandon and does several beach draws each year on Bandon’s beaches, but has gained an international following. In the early years of his work, it was not uncommon to see mentions of "crop circles" or "alien art" after his work was found on the sand. His first intention was to create labyrinths so that everyone could enjoy a walk on the sand.
Dyke’s volunteer drawing team starts with a blank canvas of sand and then creates a beautiful work of art for all to enjoy. Every pattern has a single path, with no wrong turns or dead ends, that spirals and meanders throughout the entire labyrinth and returns near its entrance.
