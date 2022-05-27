The Coos Bay Downtown Association recently announced that phase one of the Utility Art Box Project is about to begin. Local artists will gather June 4 in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme is “under the water” and “tidepools.” The color palette is blue, green, purple, white and black. The CBDA put out a call to artists and was pleased with the submissions received. Congratulations to the selected artists; Laura Noel, Monica Deathrage, Bailee McMahon, Megan Gray, Kaylen Bennett and Shayla Van Tassell.
The Design Committee of the CBDA has worked very hard to bring local art to beautify downtown Coos Bay. They are also responsible for the gorgeous flower baskets that you see downtown, the rotating banners, the Wayfinding signs and most recently the running legs bike racks at the Coos Bay Visitor Center and Pre-Mural sites.
Sherwin Williams and Pacific Power offered support for the project.
The mission of the Coos Bay Downtown Association is to foster the development of downtown Coos Bay by strengthening local business, encouraging new business, and connecting the community through partnerships. The Coos Bay Downtown Association is committed to promoting Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area.
For more information about the Coos Bay Downtown Association visit www.coosbaydowntown.org. You can also follow on Facebook @coosbaydowntown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In