One of the Mill Casino’s most popular events is returning May 27 and 28 showcasing some of the best barbeque, blues and brews around. A $5 entry fee gets guests into the event each day.

The Mill Casino’s Brand & Advertising Manager Kevin Lee told The World news all the juicy details about their upcoming BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments