One of the Mill Casino’s most popular events is returning May 27 and 28 showcasing some of the best barbeque, blues and brews around. A $5 entry fee gets guests into the event each day.
The Mill Casino’s Brand & Advertising Manager Kevin Lee told The World news all the juicy details about their upcoming BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay.
Q: The event started more than a decade ago. Why do you think it’s become so popular over the years?
A: The event has grown so much since 2012, when we started with 15 competitors. Since then, there have been years when we had as many as 30 competitors. This is a KCBS [Kansas City Barbeque Society] sanctioned event, so you’re looking at some of the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer. These are the teams looking to move on in the series of competition – the Grand Champion is invited to the American Royal in Kansas City, MO.
Q: What are the different kinds of BBQ items that will be available at the event? Are smaller samples available so guests can try different items?
A: There will be an assortment of items at BBQ, Blues & Brews, and all items are entirely up to the competitors’ discretion. The categories are chicken, pork, pork ribs and beef brisket. Various competitors are offering $2 samples for the public to try.
Q: Where do some of the BBQ chefs (pitmasters) come from and what are some of their different styles?
A: We have competitors from all over the Pacific Northwest and several states over. With over 25 competitors, you’re definitely going to see things done you’ve never seen before, and find new things you’ve never had. One of my favorite parts about BBQ, Blues & Brews is our Mac n’ Cheese category. Created to honor the late Jim Monihan who was an influential part of organizing our event in the beginning. You’d be surprised how many forms mac n’ cheese can come in!
Q: What is the Kansas City Barbecue Society? How do they judge the competition?
A: There are two judges from the KCBS who are present to ensure the cooks follow all rules, regulations and to oversee the judging process. Judging itself is made up of several certified judges looking at each category for taste, appearance and texture. There are strict rules and requirements, including competitors turning in competition-ready food at specific times.
Q: The beer portion of the event is being described new and improved. How so?
A: Prior years we had one beer tent, where all patrons would have to go to sample from vendors. This year we have three stations where patrons can visit for larger samples of their choice. The highlight is being able to roam the event at your leisure with your beverage, and the public gets to vote on the best brew!
Q: What kind of music will be playing?
A: To keep with the BBQ, Blues and Brews theme we have two different blues artists, Lisa Mann and the Ben Rice Band. Both are well-known acts in the Pacific Northwest.
Q: What do you hope people who come get out of the event?
A: This event was created to bring the public together and to give this beautiful community another reason to put us on the map. This area is like no other, and to help create a reason for travelers to visit is one of our favorite parts about hosting the event.
A $5 entry fee gets you into the BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay. It’s being held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 at The Mill Casino in Coos Bay. For more information visit, www.themillcasino.com and click on upcoming events.
