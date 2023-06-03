The Mill Casino south parking lot was transformed into a hub for some of the best barbecue around over Memorial Day weekend.

Locals and tourists alike came out in droves eager to try a variety of smoked meats covered in tangy, sweet and spices sauces – along with mac n cheese and other tasty sides during the BBQ, Blues and Brews Festival.

