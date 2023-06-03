The Mill Casino south parking lot was transformed into a hub for some of the best barbecue around over Memorial Day weekend.
Locals and tourists alike came out in droves eager to try a variety of smoked meats covered in tangy, sweet and spices sauces – along with mac n cheese and other tasty sides during the BBQ, Blues and Brews Festival.
Many Festival-goers enjoyed their barbecue items while sipping on a beverage and listening to music being performed inside a giant event tent. The Lisa Mann Band and Ben Rice Band performed on both days of the festival Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
The festival doubled as a Kansas Sanctioned Barbecue Event offering master grillers the opportunity to win $15,000 in cash prizes. The event has been held annually at the Mill Casino for a decade.
Upcoming events being hosted at the Mill Casino include a new Margarita Mill Outdoor Festival on July 14 through 16. This three-day outdoor festival will feature tacos, margaritas, live music and more.
The casino’s fifth-annual Food Truck Off will be held on Aug. 4 through 6 and will include menu items from more than twenty food trucks, beer, wine and live music.
Toward the close of the summer season, the 18th annual Salmon Celebration will be held at the casino on Sept. 9 and 10.
