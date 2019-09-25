MYRTLE POINT — When presented with an opportunity to open a coffee shop in their hometown of Myrtle Point, co-owners of Bayside Coffee, Doug and Twila Veysey knew immediately they had to return home.
Earlier this summer, the couple announced the opening of its second location on 635 8th Street near U.S. Highway 42 in Myrtle Point.
“The opportunity seemed too good for us to pass on,” said Twila. “We’re excited about expanding and hopefully opening a place where people really want to go and visit.”
According to Twila, the second location is actually where the company first began roasting coffee commercially in 2015, a few months before opening its first location on 63340 Boat Basin Road in Charleston.
With plans to expand the new shop’s seating, renovate its flooring, ceiling and exterior, the Veyseys have already begun consulting with a contractor and construction is expected to begin next month.
Longtime employee and the Veysey’s daughter, Emily, who is managing the new location, said she is looking forward to the renovations and educating the community about its fresh, organic locally roasted coffee.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m excited to continue to serve our fresh brewed coffee to our customers here,” said Emily. “We’re working right now on doing a lot of changes to improve this space and let more people know we’re here.”
Keeping the South Coast in mind, the shop will also feature pastries and food from local, surrounding businesses including Farmstead Bread, Sea Fare Pacific, Frazier’s Bakery and Ruthie’s Cookies.
In addition to having a newly remodeled café, Emily added she is also looking forward to offering a space for locals to host small events and gatherings.
The café has already lined up a few outreach events at its new location including its first “Coffee with a Cop” event on Oct. 18 featuring the Myrtle Point Police Department.
For more information on Bayside Coffee in Myrtle Point, folks can visit its Facebook page or call its shop at 541-290-2020. As of the now, the shop’s normal business hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.