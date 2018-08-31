NORTH BEND — Baycrest Village is shutting down due to financial struggle.
Residents received notification of the pending closure on Thursday that the skilled nursing and assisted living facilities is closing its doors Nov. 1.
In a press release from the Baycrest Village, the facility plans on giving support to residents as they make relocation decisions.
“These communities have been operating at a loss for an extended period and can no longer sustain the ongoing financial contributions necessary to offset the operational deficit,” the release said.
Though the nursing and assisted living facilities are closing, the independent living community known as Evergreen Court will remain open.
“We have a dedicated group of local staff and central office staff helping support the residents,” said Michael Marchant, district manager for Douglas, Coos and Curry counties for DHS Aging and People with Disabilities. “The first thing that will happen is there will be a family meeting next week for the families and residents. We have an allocated team of chief management staff of supervisors and support staff working exclusively with these residents and their families in transferring residents and discharging them from this facility and into a new living situation.”
Baycrest Village is working in collaboration with DHS Aging and People with Disabilities to make resident transfers easier. According to Marchant, they are looking to keep residents in local facilities if possible.
“Our top priority is the wellbeing of residents and their families through this transition,” said Ashley Carson Cottingham, director of the Aging and People with Disabilities program in a press release from DHS. “Our team is working closely with long-term care providers throughout the region to identify options for residents that are best positioned to meet their needs.”
The DHS press release invited residents and family members who have questions to contact APD program safety manager, Marsha Ellis, at 503-945-6415.
“It will be a loss for the community,” Marchant said.
The World will be updated as the closure process continues.