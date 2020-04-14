COOS BAY — Dr. Jon Yost has a new routine when he gets home from work.
The Bay Clinic pediatrician showers and changes into clean clothes before spending time with his kids, mindful of what he might be bringing home from the office, as the novel coronavirus continues to plague the state and nation.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say there is tension as we wait for the other shoe to drop, as it were,” he said. “I hope our country learns from this and has a more robust approach to the next pandemic.
“Because history tells us there’s going to be more.”
Yost pointed to the “little extra lead time” Coos County has had compared to the rest of the U.S., which has allowed for more preparations here. He says he hopes those preparations, and the stay-home orders followed by most south coast residents, mean the pandemic might not hit this region as hard as other counties in Oregon.
Coos County has had just one reported case of COVID-19 thus far. Still, the virus’ impact on local businesses has been staggering. Including the Bay Clinic.
Last month, 20 positions at the clinic were eliminated as a direct result of decreased patient volume, according to CEO Elana Crane.
She said the Internal Medicine department saw a 60% decrease in patients, while Pediatrics reported nearly an 80% reduction in patient visits.
And fewer patients mean less revenue to operate the clinic.
“All medical clinics in the area are seeing a significant reduction in patient volume,” said Crane. “It has a lot to do with the stay-home order. Patients are only coming in if they feel it is really necessary …
“We sat down, and there were whole departments that were eliminated.”
The Referral Department was one such elimination, while the Medical Records Department was reduced in staffing.
According to Crane, job responsibilities in those departments were absorbed by remaining staff members.
“It’s sad,” she said. “We at Bay Clinic tend to have really long-term employees, so it’s very difficult to make these decisions.”
Other changes at the clinic include new, separate entrances. One is for adults, the other for children.
And the clinic’s doctors have begun seeing patients via telehealth, a secure system similar to Skype or FaceTime.
“(Telehealth) visits didn’t exist prior to the pandemic,” said Crane. "And we feel that will continue.”
Yost, too, sees telehealth as an emerging trend. “(T)here are people … (who have) depression and anxiety, which can be managed with telehealth,” he said. “We may grow in that area and keep it as a portion of our clinic, especially since we serve clients all the way down to Brookings.”
Right now, patients with health issues that don’t require immediate attention are being encouraged to remain at home, while the clinic gives them advice on what can be done and when they should come in.
Anyone reporting COVID-19 symptoms — such as a fever, sore throat and a cough — are told to call in, then drive up to the clinic to be swabbed from their car for testing.
“We’re coordinating with (Bay Area Hospital) and are having larger discussions with North Bend Medical Center and Coos Health and Wellness,” Yost said. “I think we’re working hard to do as much as we can with the limited resources we have…
“It’s nice how state governments have worked hard to respond to this threat. It restores faith in local government.”
Yost said he’s been particularly pleased with the helpful communication between the different clinics and Coos Health and Wellness.
And he appreciates the patience of local residents while “we’re still working out the kinks” in the new telehealth systems. Not to mention those who’ve been sewing masks for Yost and others at the clinics and hospital.
“The community has really stepped up in this time of need,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In