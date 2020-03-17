COOS BAY — Starting today, Bay Area Hospital will no longer allow visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic surges.
Kelli Dion, BAH’s public information officer, told The World that the restriction is being put in place with the exception to end-of-life situations.
“Right now our priority is preserving our resources so our staff have it when they need it,” Dion said.
As COVID-19 spreads, check back with The World for more updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In