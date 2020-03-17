COOS BAY — Starting today, Bay Area Hospital will no longer allow visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic surges.

Kelli Dion, BAH’s public information officer, told The World that the restriction is being put in place with the exception to end-of-life situations.

“Right now our priority is preserving our resources so our staff have it when they need it,” Dion said.

As COVID-19 spreads, check back with The World for more updates.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 236, or by email at worldnews1@countrymedia.net. Follow her on Twitter: @je_wardwriter.

