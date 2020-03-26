COOS BAY — Near the Emergency Department’s front doors now sits a canvas tent at Bay Area Hospital, set up to handle the “inevitable surge” of COVID-19 patients.
A press release from BAH explained that this shelter system tent was established in the parking lot earlier than necessary. This is allowing its operations department and incident command system to test its systems while also figuring out “the best and most effective set up for patient care,” the release said.
“It may be used as a triage area as well, if the hospital gets a surge in COVID-19 patients,” said Russell Johnston, emergency preparedness coordinator and ICS liaison at Bay Area Hospital in the release. “We want to make sure everything is prepared, that we are set up early, and that we are ready to go when we need to be.”
In the Wednesday afternoon press conference with Coos Health and Wellness, Public Health Director Florence Pourtal-Stevens said that the tent is “preparing for the worst-case scenario.”
The release pointed out that this tent is “not for drive-through COVID-19 testing, but will be a designated place for patient care when the need arises.”
