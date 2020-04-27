COOS COUNTY — As local COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, Bay Area Hospital is assuring the public that it’s “ready to meet the needs of the community.”
The hospital issued a press release over the weekend after Coos Health and Wellness and Shutter Creek Correctional Institution announced that an employee was confirmed to have the coronavirus, bringing the area’s number of infected individuals to nine.
Bay Area Hospital described this development as the region’s first case of a “community-transmission” of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control, community-transmission means people in an area have been infected with the virus but it is unclear how or exactly where some became infected.
“At the time of this press release, there are no patients at Bay Area Hospital with a known or confirmed case of COVID-19,” the hospital assured, adding that the medical center is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its staff, providers, patients and limited number of visitors.
The hospital said it is screening and masking everyone, including staff, before they are allowed inside the facility.
It is also requesting staff to wear a mask at all times within six feet of another person, while allowing staff to work from home whenever possible.
Meantime, visitors to the hospital are being restricted unless there are “extenuating circumstances,” the press release stated.
