COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital’s Community Foundation is accepting applications for community improvement grants.
The deadline to apply for a grant is March 1, 2020. Each year, the Foundation awards grants to local organizations working in collaborative ways to further the hospital’s mission of improving the health of the community.
Serving the South Coast with high-quality care since 1974, Bay Area Hospital is a district hospital that receives no tax support. The Foundation draws together resources that fund projects designed to provide healing environments, training, technology and foster better health and quality of life for residents in the hospital’s service areas, according to a press release.
All Foundation grant applications must be made by nonprofit organizations or groups within the hospital’s operating region of Coos, Curry, Western Douglas, and Western Lane counties. In an effort to further improve the health of the community, Bay Area Hospital gives preference to projects that support initiatives from the current Coos County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
In 2019, the Community Foundation awarded $413,000 in grants to a wide range of organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon, Southwestern Oregon Community College, and South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care Services. In addition, the Foundation supported over 30 other community partners. These organizations provide Coos County with assistance such as food pantries, public health services, education and youth programming.
Additional information and the grant application can be found at www.bayareahospital.org/foundation.aspx. For more information regarding the grant program, contact Denise Bowers, executive assistant at 541-269- 8543.
