COOS BAY — Bay Area Hospital is educating the public on arthritis, hip and knee pain this week.
According to a press release from BAH, the educational seminar is being put on by the Joint Replacement Destination Center from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at North Bend Medical Center, 1900 Woodland Drive, Coos Bay.
“The public is invited to attend this free seminar and learn about the anatomy of the hip and knee, common causes of joint pain, and some simple steps to take to lessen the likelihood of a hip or knee injury,” the release said. “The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the hospital’s Orthopaedic Navigator nurse.”
To reserve a spot in the seminar, call 541-267-1978.