In association with the Drug Disposal Coalition, Bay Area Hospital installed a permanent receptacle where community members can properly dispose of unused or extra prescription drugs at the entrance of the hospital’s emergency room.
These boxes serve as important tools to keep over-the-counter and prescription drugs out of homes, landfills, and water supplies, and provide the public a safe place to dispose of their medications.
Over the last three years, more than 700 pounds of medication have been collected at events held by the Drug Disposal Coalition.
The hospital has been part of the Drug Disposal Coalition since it was formed in 2015. This group is comprised of Bay Area Hospital, North Bend Medical Center, Coos Health & Wellness, and Advanced Health with support from the Coos Bay and North Bend Police Departments, the Coos Bay Fire Department, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to the National Center for Health Statistics, almost half of Americans today use at least one prescription drug, and more than 10 percent use five or more prescription medications.
