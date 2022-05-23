Bay Area Hospital recently announced the hiring of Larry Butler Jr. as chief operating officer In this role, Butler will be part of the senior leadership team and have direct responsibility for support and ancillary departments within Bay Area Hospital. He comes to the South Coast with more than 20 years of hospital and healthcare experience, recently serving as senior director of ancillary services for Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, California.
Earlier in his career, Butler was an original member of the Health Insurance Plan of California, working with the state of California’s Managed Risk Medical Insurance Board as a key member of Governor Pete Wilson’s implementation team. Later, he transitioned into hospital operations at Bay Area Regional Medical Center with direct responsibilities for planning and overseeing hospital plant operations, including facilities, biomed, outpatient clinical services, security and environmental services. Later, he joined Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, California, which merged with Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019 to form Commonspirit. In this role, he oversaw hospital operations and ancillary services, including the bariatric program, infusion center, hyperbaric clinic, wound care, dialysis, radiology and clinical project implementation. Additionally, Butler was instrumental in managing key partnerships and leading multiple capital projects, including the United States Pharmacopeia pharmacy upgrade and a new neonatal intensive care unit.
“I am excited to be a part of the Bay Area Hospital team and look forward to serving the patients and residents of the Coos Bay community and forming strategic partnerships to enhance the services we provide to the Southwest Oregon region,” Butler said.
Butler attended New Mexico Military Institute and holds a bachelor of science in business administration, a master in business administration and is currently pursuing a masters in healthcare administration at St. Josephs’ University. He is also a project management professional and Six Sigma Green Belt certified.
