COOS BAY — The Bay Area Health District's Board will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. The meeting will be held through Bay Area Hospital’s virtual meeting account. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the Board with an update regarding hospital operations during the current COVID-19 situation.
Those who would like to attend this virtual meeting can contact Denise Bowers, executive assistant, administration office of Bay Area Hospital at 541-269-8135 or by email at denise.bowers@bayareahospital.org to make arrangements and get dialing access codes for the virtual meeting.
Anyone with questions can contact Bowers at the above number.
