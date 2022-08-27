Parade time

The Bay Area Fun Festival Parade, with a theme of Life is a Circus, Come Enjoy the Show, is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The Coos Bay Downtown Association is proud to announce the Bay Area Fun Festival Parade which will be held on Saturday, September 17. Applications for the Fun Festival Parade are now available. The parade application fee is $15 per entry.

The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotion committee has selected for this year’s parade “Life is a Circus, Come Enjoy the Show” as its parade theme. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their entries in keeping with the theme. Best decorated entries will be eligible for prizes.

