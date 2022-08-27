The Coos Bay Downtown Association is proud to announce the Bay Area Fun Festival Parade which will be held on Saturday, September 17. Applications for the Fun Festival Parade are now available. The parade application fee is $15 per entry.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotion committee has selected for this year’s parade “Life is a Circus, Come Enjoy the Show” as its parade theme. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their entries in keeping with the theme. Best decorated entries will be eligible for prizes.
Interested parade participants can fill out an application available on the Coos Bay Downtown Association or Fun Festival websites. (www.coosbaydowntown.org) or (http://bayareafunfestival.com)
The parade is Saturday, September 17, and will start at 1 p.m. from 4th and Golden and travel through Downtown Coos Bay. Check in starts at 10 a.m. and is located at the corner of 2nd and Golden. Entries must be checked in and in place by noon for judging. For additional information, call Holly at 541-266-9706.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area.
