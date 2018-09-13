Prefontaine Memorial Run
The Prefontaine Memorial Run Route will begin at Anderson Avenue and Fourth Street, continuing west on Anderson Avenue and onto Central Avenue, then onto Ocean Boulevard and ending at Norman Street. The route will then return back on Ocean Boulevard to Central and turn south on to 10th Street, passing Blossom Gulch Elementary School and turning east onto Elrod Street, then south on to South Ninth Street. The route will end at the Marshfield High School track.
Roads will be closed Saturday, Sept 15th from 9-11:30 am
Fun Festival Parade
The Fun Festival Parade route will begin at Golden and South Fourth, heading north to Commercial Avenue, turning east on Commercial Avenue to Second Street. Turn right heading south to Anderson Avenue, turn right on to Anderson Avenue for 80 feet and then turn left on to Second heading south to Elrod Avenue where the parade ends.
Roads will be closed Saturday, Sept. 15th from 12:30-2:15 p.m.
Cruz the Coos
The Cruz the Coos route will begin at Golden and South Second, heading north on to Anderson Avenue to North Second Street. From North Second Street it will continue to Commercial Avenue, heading west to South Third Street, then west on Anderson Avenue and north on North Fourth Street, turning westbound again on Commercial, then southbound on North Seventh Street and eastbound on Anderson Avenue. At South Fourth Street it heads south to Elrod Avenue where it turns east and proceed to the end on South Second Street.
Roads will be closed Saturday, Sept. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m., temporary no parking signs will be posted.
Residents and visitors should be aware that all drivers will be prohibited from entry to these streets between the posted times and will need to use alternate routes. Coos Bay police, city staff, National Guard members and other volunteers will be posted throughout the routes to assist.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works and Development at 541-269-8918.