Thousands of spectators crammed downtown Coos Bay on Saturday to watch the Bay Area Fun Festival Parade. After being shut down for two years due to COVID, the crowd was eager for some fun, and the parade did not disappoint. 

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments