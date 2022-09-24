Thousands of spectators crammed downtown Coos Bay on Saturday to watch the Bay Area Fun Festival Parade. After being shut down for two years due to COVID, the crowd was eager for some fun, and the parade did not disappoint.
Trending Now
Articles
- Area residents win age groups in Prefontaine Memorial Run
- An Evening with Hannah & Nathan at Liberty Theatre
- Wyden: Oregon the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of mobile crisis services
- Is the end finally near for COVID?
- Letter: Engelke for North Bend mayor
- North Bend police endorse Engelke for mayor
- Winners of the 2020 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show
- Garcia-Silver sets record in Prefontaine high school race
- The World's E-edition for 9-23-22
- Arby's, Mod Pizza coming to Coos Bay
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In