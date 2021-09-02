A sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has forced the Coos Bay Downtown Association to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Bay Area Fun Festival in downtown Coos Bay. State and local health authorities continue to report large increases of cases under monitoring, primarily in Coos and nearby counties. Out of concern for the health and well-being for the community, vendors, volunteers and festival staff, the decision was made to move forward with cancelling this yearís event.†
Executive Director Holly Boardman said, ìthe event helps support many member businesses, nonprofit organizations and the Coos Bay Downtown Association financially. So, we share in the disappointment of this important decision. But the overall safety and health of the community led us to this point.î
The Bay Area Fun Festival, known to many as the last celebration of the summer season, was scheduled to take place September 18†and 19†in downtown Coos Bay. It has a mall market, parade, Cruz the Coos vintage car cruise and show ën shine, Prefontaine 10K Run and Pre-Run for kids drawing thousands to the downtown core of Coos Bay. The boardís decision affects the mall market and parade. Rotary officials have also canceled the Cruz the Coos events. Decisions regarding the Prefontaine Memorial Run and Kids Pre will be made by those organizations.
At this time, the promotions committee will continue to work on ways to safely bring foot traffic to downtown. The CBDA will also continue the weekly Farmers Market, which operates as an essential service, providing farm to table food from local and regional farmers. Additional safety protocols for a safe market are already in place. The market will see additional measures in September based on government mandates. The Farmers Market takes place Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. An official announcement on the safety protocols for a continued market is anticipated soon.
For information, contact Holly Boardman at (541) 266-9706 or follow the Coos Bay Downtown Association on Facebook. Information can also be found on the CBDA website, www.coosbaydowntown.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In