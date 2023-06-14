Housing
Metro Creative Connection

The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) and Bay Area First Step Inc. took an important step to provide a permanent supply of affordable housing by closing the sale of surplus state property on May 25 in North Bend.

Bay Area First Step Inc., is an Oregon nonprofit corporation (BAFS) committed to peer based substance use disorder recovery, including providing affordable housing for those who seek to enter recovery programs. In partnership with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), BAFS was able to make a good faith offer in a competitive selection process for property located at1942 Sheridan Street, North Bend. The property has been partially occupied by BAFS for over 14 years, providing transitional housing to those who are interested in substance use disorder recovery.

