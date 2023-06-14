The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) and Bay Area First Step Inc. took an important step to provide a permanent supply of affordable housing by closing the sale of surplus state property on May 25 in North Bend.
Bay Area First Step Inc., is an Oregon nonprofit corporation (BAFS) committed to peer based substance use disorder recovery, including providing affordable housing for those who seek to enter recovery programs. In partnership with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), BAFS was able to make a good faith offer in a competitive selection process for property located at1942 Sheridan Street, North Bend. The property has been partially occupied by BAFS for over 14 years, providing transitional housing to those who are interested in substance use disorder recovery.
Hundreds of former adults in custody from Coos County Community Corrections have used BAFS's Sheridan facility as a point of re-entry after release from incarceration. With this sale, BAFS will continue to provide affordable housing that combines substance use disorder recovery beds. By way of example, in 2021, BAFS housed 93 individuals at the Sheridan facility, 100% of them had substance use disorder.
DOC acting in accord with Governor Tina Kotek's Executive Order 23-03, Section 1, directing state agencies to reduce barriers for rehousing people who experience homelessness and to prevent homelessness, made the important decision to choose BAFS as the buyer for this surplus property. If BAFS were not chosen as the buyer, then the alternative is that this at-risk population would be left without housing, already a difficult problem for the city of North Bend and Coos County. As prior news coverage reports, North Bend's houseless population has hit a critical level and local governments are searching for parking lots instead of permanent housing options.
Adding to these problems identified in early 2022, Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay was only able to secure funding for one more year for its 13-bed inpatient psychiatric unit. The substance use disorder population puts pressure on these housing and health care institutions and there are few services available to reduce that pressure. BAFS's Sheridan Facility is one of those relief valves, and this sale will cement its location and availability into the future.
As BAFS's President, Rev. Chris von Lobedan described, "Bay Area First Step has a strategic plan in place to expand peer-based substance use recovery programs across Coos County. Our long history of success both with our residents, and through our partnership with state and local government, and organizations, including Coos County Community Corrections, Mental Health & Addictions Association of Oregon, Lane County Consumer Survivor Advisory Council, Oregon Consumer Survivor Coalition, Mental Health Association of Portland, and others enabled us to quickly gather resources to ensure that BAFS's Sheridan Facility continues to offer a place for recovery and shelter during what we believe to be the hardest part of a person's life."
The surplus property process is a complex regulatory program, and while BAFS focuses on its programming and continued support for people in recovery, Executive Director Steve Sanden pointed out, "We leaned heavily on our attorney Jennifer Bragar who has represented us in land use and real estate matters for years. Her personal dedication to affordable housing advocacy meant we were able to quickly react to the state's surplus property announcement and move through the process seamlessly."
