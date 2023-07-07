The Bay Area Concert Band is preparing for two upcoming summer concerts.
The first performance will be an indoor concert to be held at the North Bend Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Immediately following this evening concert, there will be a reception to honor the band’s esteemed guest, Robert “Bob” Gillett, the Bay Area Concert Band founder and first director.
The second performance will be held at noon in Mingus Park on Saturday, July 15. This performance will be the traditional opening performance for the Oregon Coast Musical Festival. The Bay Area Concert Band has been honored to open this festival since it began in 1978.
Conductor Stephen Simpkins has compiled a wide range of music to appeal to a wide variety of audiences.
Some of the songs the band will be performing include “The Stars and Stripes Forever March” composed and written by John Phillip Sousa in 1896, as well as “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” written by Harry Gregson-Williams a British composer, conductor, orchestrator and record producer. Gregson-Williams has composed music for video games, television and films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Shrek franchise.
Audience members can also hum along to some of their favorite show tunes in, “The Golden Age of Broadway” arranged by Warren Barker who is famous for his arrangements of Broadway classics and original music especially written for bands.
Concert-goers will be transported back in time and take a ride in the country in a “Horse and Buggy” composed in 1951 by Leroy Anderson. The clip-clopping of the wood block pervades the entire piece as the music pulls us along. The cracking of the whip prompts the horse into a brisk trot, then slows to enjoy the scenery. Leroy Anderson wrote many popular hits including Sleigh Ride.
Then, the band will sail overseas to perform “One Piece (We Are!)”, a song by Hiroshi Kitadani, composed by Kohei Tanaka and arranged by Masanori Taruya. It was used as the first opening theme for the One Piece television anime, accompanying most of the episodes comprising the East Blue Saga. As a result, it became a shorthand for the Straw Hat Pirates’ earliest adventures and among some for the entire series as a whole.
The community is invited to be entertained by the Bay Area Concert Band while they perform these songs and more. Admission is free. Donations are greatly appreciated. For more information visit their website: bayareaconcertband.org or find them on Facebook.
