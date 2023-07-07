Bay Area Concert Band

The Bay Area Concert Band will be performing at the North Bend Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 and again on Saturday, July 15 at noon in Mingus Park.

 Courtesy Photo

The Bay Area Concert Band is preparing for two upcoming summer concerts.

The first performance will be an indoor concert to be held at the North Bend Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Immediately following this evening concert, there will be a reception to honor the band’s esteemed guest, Robert “Bob” Gillett, the Bay Area Concert Band founder and first director.

