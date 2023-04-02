Timm Slater

 Timm Slater

Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Timm Slater has announced his retirement from the organization at the end of 2023. A search will commence soon for a new director. Slater has acted as Executive Director for almost 16 years and began in the position in May of 2007.

After the difficulties of COVID, the Chamber is focused on the future, according to Slater, and he is already looking toward his next endeavors.

