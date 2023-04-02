Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Timm Slater has announced his retirement from the organization at the end of 2023. A search will commence soon for a new director. Slater has acted as Executive Director for almost 16 years and began in the position in May of 2007.
After the difficulties of COVID, the Chamber is focused on the future, according to Slater, and he is already looking toward his next endeavors.
"COVID was a difficult impact for all of us, businesses, organizations, and government units. We have the Chamber focused on its future course after these tough challenges," Slater said. "So I plan to hand off this important organization, take some deep breaths and explore a few adventures. Then I'll look for the next interesting challenge."
In his almost 16 years as Executive Director, these were some of the most significant accomplishments, according to Slater:
Developing Leaders in the board of directors, chamber teams and event leaders.
Adapting and improving the operational structure for the best impact in our community to engage today and tomorrow's opportunities.
Active Advocacy program, which enables us to be a significant player in legislative and local issues.
Slater and the Chamber of Commerce's achievements have not come without their challenges. The closing of the rail line in 2007 was difficult, but the community was able to overcome this with the city's port leading the way, according to Slater. However, Slater also noted that the 2009 recession was tough for all businesses and organizations.
Slater also said that the Chamber restricting of Teams/Committees made it difficult to get proactive personnel in place. Slater said there were challenges with the "program's use of innovation to be more impactful and recruitment of dedicated Directors interested in creating the future, not simply letting it happen."
COVID also posed a major difficulty for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
"As an organization, we get all our funding from memberships, events, and publications, with no government contributions," Slater said. "Surviving and thriving through this challenge was through the creativity of our board."
Working with the Chamber of Commerce, Slater emphasized the importance of teamwork. Recognizing that each team member has "strengths, issues and special interests," and then harnessing these components into a working body is important to be a leader.
"Everyone has their approach to leadership, which they have developed through many experiences, both good and challenging. All of them are effective in their own way," Slater said.
Five principles that Slater has used to guide him over the past several years are:
Respect others—treat all as you would like to be treated.
Be decisive—listen to all sides, then make a timely decision.
Set goals and use them—focus your efforts by using goals to reach the vision you have for tomorrow.
Hard work—be willing to put in the time at any level to get the job done.
Servant's attitude—In John 13, we have the greatest example of leadership when Jesus washes the feet of his disciples. His point: true leaders are first servants. You do likewise.
For Slater, serving as executive director has been a continuation of his focus on community service. Slater said it had been a way to help chart the community's future success and development of the leaders to manage that future. Here are just some of the positions and capacities that Slater has served in the community's interest.
—Mayor 12 years and Councilor 15 ½ years
League of Oregon Cities Board
—Since 2014 and 2018 President
Coos County Planning Commission—13 years
Coos Bay North Bend Water Board—3 years
Bay Area Enterprise Zone—Chair 12 years
—Founder and Chair 8 years
Southwestern Oregon Community College Budget Committee —17 years
Coos County Library Board—6 years
Coos County Area Transit District Director
Coos County Structure Committee—2011-2012
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In