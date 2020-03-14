COOS BAY — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout Coos County are taking extra precautions to protect their elderly residents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it appears older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions seem to be at a higher risk of developing COVID-19. The highest risk of illness and death is in people older than 80, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier with the CDC via a press briefing on March 3.
Diane Mason, executive director of Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay, said its staff and care providers have been working nonstop to combat the spread of the virus by limiting visitation, canceling events and cleaning its facility more often.
“When (visitors) come in we ask them to sanitize their hands and come up to the desk,” said Mason. “We have to question them if they’ve been out of the country, do they have a fever, have they been exposed to anyone they know that has the (coronavirus) or if they’ve been to any areas where there are a lot of cases.”
In addition to screening visitors, Mason said the facility’s nurses will soon begin taking daily temperatures of everyone who walks into the building as another way to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“If any of our residents have any signs like a cough or fever then we’re going to have them stay in their apartment until it passes,” said Mason. “We’re constantly having conferences with our corporate offices and checking the CDC’s website,” said Mason. “We’re doing things every day to step up our level of care and protect our residents.”
Other assisted living facilities around the county are also following similar guidelines passed down from federal, state and local health officials and agencies.
Tom Stanley, the founder of Cascade Living Group which operates Inland Point of North Bend, wrote online the steps its staff and residents are taking preventative measures against COVID-19.
According to the Cascade Living Group’s website, the assisted living facility has limited the number of visitors to only essential guests which includes families, healthcare providers and key suppliers as well certain state oversight personnel.
Visitors are also being screened and questioned to protect residents from being exposed to the coronavirus which includes temperature checks.
“First, I want to state that we have had no confirmed COVID-19 infection in any resident or employee in any of our communities, but we remain vigilant and on high alert,” wrote Stanley in a post on the Cascade Living Group’s website. “This situation and the safety of our residents and staff is our highest priority.”
Earlier this week, the Oregon Health Authority placed a number of restrictions for assisted living facilities, nursing homes and resident care facilities throughout the state. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Coos County.
