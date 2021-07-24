If you say the name Battle Rock Wayside Park, I would expect few people would know exactly where it is. But if you have ever driven south on Highway 101 to Gold Beach, I promise you have seen it.
When you make that drive from Coos Bay, almost the entire trip is through the forest. As you move through Port Orford, near the end of town, you make a left on Highway 101. And then to your right, the Pacific Ocean emerges. No matter how many times you have made the trip, the view is breathtaking.
That is Battle Rock Wayside Park. I have made the trip dozens of times over the last few months, but I never stopped at the park until this week.
Here’s my advice. Stop and spend some time at the park. First, the city of Port Orford, which has the Battle Rock as a city park, does an excellent job maintaining and telling the story of Battle Rock Park. The city has placed extensive signage in the area telling the story of the park, the beach and the animals that live in the area.
There is plenty of parking, clean bathrooms and paved trails to and from the beach. This week, the trail down to the beach was surrounded by flowers, adding to the surprise. But the real treat is down on the sand near the water.
Battle Rock Wayside Park stands out for several reasons. As you must know by now, I love the beach. The sand, the waves, the sounds – they all put me at ease. But at Battle Rock Park, the massive rock is the story.
As the waves move in, they pound against Battle Rock. The rock is a refuge for lots of sea life. When I stopped by, I saw four different kinds of birds resting on or flying near the rock. I saw a few people climb it, but I stayed on the sand.
A sign I saw leading down to the sand talked about the sea life in the area, listing no less than 26 different kinds of sea life that can be seen in the area. I didn’t see them all, but it would be almost a treasure hunt to search for the species one by one.
The different animals, birds and grasses can be seen at different times and locations depending on the tides. They range from surf grass and sea cabbage to anemone, urchins and sea cucumbers. The 26 on the list doesn’t even include the birds that are flying in the area.
Several times when I drove by Battle Rock Wayside Park, I noticed surfers out in the water. This week, the surf was low and the only people there were a few walking and exploring. It was mostly quiet despite being just feet from a major highway.
If you visit the park, go to both sides of Battle Rock. When you walk down to the beach, you will likely be on the left of the rock. On that side, there are miles of beaches in front of you and water as far as you can see.
But on the other side it feels almost like a private beach. Battle Rock serves as a protector, slowing the waves and the water. A small cove has been created, which offers a quiet place to sit or even play in the water.
I found only a few shells on the beach, but there were dozens of smaller rocks. Every time I visit the rocky beaches, I am surprised by the smooth rocks and pebbles on the beach. As rocks bounce around the ocean, moving the sand and salt, it smooths them almost to a polish. It reminds me of the rocks I used to purchase to put in fish tanks.
When I stopped this week, I had about 30 minutes to explore before another appointment pulled me away. That time flew by way too fast. I will definitely return and would love to bring my family.
Getting to Battle Creek Wayside Park is easy. From Coos Bay, head south on Highway 101 and drive for about an hour. When you see the Pacific Ocean, you have arrived.
