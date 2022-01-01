Help create valuable bat habitat and learn more about local bats at a hands-on bat box building program at the Coos Bay Public Library, Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. South Slough Reserve education staff will lead the one-of-a-kind program designed for young people and families. Supplies provided, one bat box per family or group. Limited space is available and pre-registration is required at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/build-bat-box-south-slough-reserve.Young people under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks required per state-wide COVID guidelines.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, 15 species of bats live in Oregon. In addition to being pollinators, bats help keep insect populations at bay. Increasingly across the U.S., bats are a “species of concern” as populations dwindle due in part to habitat loss. Bat boxes can help provide needed habitat.
Located five miles south of Charleston at the south end of the Coos Bay Estuary, the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve is one of 29 areas in the National Estuarine Research Reserve System. This reserve is managed by the Oregon Department of State Lands and is protected for long-term research, water-quality monitoring, education and coastal stewardship. The NOAA Office for Coastal Management provides funding, national guidance and technical assistance. Education staff at the reserve offer naturalist led outdoor education both at the South Slough and throughout the community.
For information about the bat box program contact Jennifer at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or via phone at (541) 269-1101 x 236. For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting http://coosbaylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In