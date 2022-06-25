It’s been a while since I’ve been out exploring someplace new, but over Father’s Day weekend, my wife insisted I go with her and the kids to Bastendorff Beach to see “The Cove.”
Now, I’ve been to Bastendorff Beach many times and even wrote about it here once, but every time I went, I got out of the car and went to the right, toward the jetty. To the left was always off limits to me because, to be honest, I didn’t want to walk through the water flowing into the ocean.
But my wife insisted, so I joined the family and waded through to see this mysterious cove. We went during extremely low tide, always my favorite time to visit any beach.
After walking about half a mile, we found the cove, and, to be honest, it’s a good name for the spot. During low tide, it is easy to access. When the tide is higher, you have climb over some rocks to get in.
When you reach the cove, it’s like a hidden gem. Tucked away behind rocks on both sides, there’s a little paradise perfect for swimming and exploring. The water coming into the cove is well beyond the point of waves breaking, so the water is smooth and calm. And for some reason that I don’t fully understand, it is much warmer.
My two youngest kids jumped right in and swam for almost an hour. My wife and I kept an eye on them while looking around. And the area was full of surprises. The first thing I saw when I reached the rocks protecting the cove was a single, large Dungeness crab.
Having never seen a full-size one before, my wife and I decided to catch it. And, it let us. We walked right up to it in the water, used a bucket my kids had and picked it up. Only then could we see why it was so easy. The large crab was actually mating with a smaller female, so he was in no hurry to let go.
We took a couple of pictures and put both crabs back in the water, where they continued what they were doing.
On the far side of the rock, there were even more surprises. Like many areas around here, the rock was lined with life, even after the water receded. But the one I enjoyed the most, and always enjoy, were the starfish. Orange and purple starfish clung to the rock, only exposed us to the low tide.
Then we saw something else in the water. At first, I had no idea what it was, but as the water rolled in, these little creatures moved in with the water and immediately began digging into the sand.
My wife immediately said, “Oh, sand fleas.” Sure enough, she was right. Hundreds and hundreds of sand fleas or mole crabs were seemingly everywhere. We caught a bunch just to see what the heck they were and to watch them disappear into the sand as soon as we let them go.
It didn’t take long before more than an hour had passed and the tide was starting to rise, so we called it a day. But I will go back. And next time, I won’t wear my good shoes.
