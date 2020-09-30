COOS BAY — The annual Bartoberfest will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4.
Sponsored by the Coos County Animal Shelter and the shelter's nonprofit, Animal Shelter Partners, as well as the Coos Bay Ace Hardware, this year's event will be held outside at the Ace Hardware parking lot, 2273 N. Bayshore Drive in Coos Bay due to COVID-19 concerns.
There will be 10-12 vendors who will have individual tents set up for people to visit, said Coos County Animal Shelter Operator Jaclyn Rosenberg. Animal Shelter Partners will also be on site. Masks are required if 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
"Come see all the family fun," said an organizer. "Come visit and perhaps adopt some of the animals CCAS has to offer."
For more information, Rosenberg can be contacted at 541-751-2480.
