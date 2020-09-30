Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY — The annual Bartoberfest will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4.

Sponsored by the Coos County Animal Shelter and the shelter's nonprofit, Animal Shelter Partners, as well as the Coos Bay Ace Hardware, this year's event will be held outside at the Ace Hardware parking lot, 2273 N. Bayshore Drive in Coos Bay due to COVID-19 concerns.

There will be 10-12 vendors who will have individual tents set up for people to visit, said Coos County Animal Shelter Operator Jaclyn Rosenberg. Animal Shelter Partners will also be on site. Masks are required if 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

The Coos County Animal Shelter will have animals at the event up for adoption, including about 10 cats and at least two dogs, Rosenberg said.
 
This year, there will be no animal parade or costume contest, but the event is family and pet friendly.
 
The event is also a fundraiser. However, instead of the usual silent auction this year, there will be an online auction sometime around Thanksgiving or Christmas, Rosenberg said. Monetary donations and/or donations of food, pet and cleaning supplies will be accepted at the event. Donations for the online auction are also welcome. Dates of the online auction will be announced when it is organized. 

"Come see all the family fun," said an organizer. "Come visit and perhaps adopt some of the animals CCAS has to offer."

For more information, Rosenberg can be contacted at 541-751-2480.

 
1
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments