NORTH BEND — The fourth annual Barktoberfest is returning with a parade of animals and adoption opportunities from the Coos County Animal Shelter.
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, the fundraiser event, located at 1321 Airport Way, will benefit the local animal shelter and also provide a chance for other local nonprofits to set up vendors on site and advertise services to the community.
Koda takes flight to catch a ball, winning a trick contest during the 2018 Barktoberfest at the Coos County Airport District Hangar in North Bend.
On Saturday, Barktoberfest runs at the Airport District from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This is a community event to raise awareness for the shelter and other nonprofits,” said Julie Kremers, event coordinator. “It’s a fun day.”
Kremers and a friend got the idea to start Barktoberfest over dinner one night and kicked it off in its first year at the North Bend Community Center.
“That was during the ‘storm of a century,’” Kremers laughed about the storm that never hit the coast. “We still raised $900 that year for the shelter, but realized holding the event at the North Bend Community Center would cost us a lot of money to continue having it there.”
Every year since, Barktoberfest has partnered with the Airport District and has also doubled its donations for the shelter. In its second year, it brought in $1,800, while last year it raised $2,641.
“We’ve grown it every year,” Kremers said.
People parade their pooches during the 2018 Barktoberfest at the Coos County Airport District Hangar in North Bend.
Those donations go specifically to the shelter’s 501(c)3, or nonprofit arm, Animal Shelter Partners. This way the money goes directly to the shelter rather than getting lost in the county’s general fund.
Typically the donations help the shelter pay for vaccines or food, but last year also helped the shelter finish the “meet-and-greet” covered area where animals can meet with potential forever home families.
For Kremers, she hopes to raise $3,000 or more this year for the shelter.
To become one of the nonprofit vendors at the event, email coosbarktoberfest@yahoo.com for an application.