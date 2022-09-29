Barktoberfest

Animal Shelter Partners will be having its annual Barktoberfest Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 9, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the North Bend Community Center on Broadway.

Barktoberfest is a family and pet friendly craft and community fair that includes local venders, food, raffles and a pet parade. Bring your pet and be part of our parade. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The shelter will have some cats available for adoption both Saturday and Sunday. There may be some dogs there on Sunday, depending on who is available that week.

