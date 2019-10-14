NORTH BEND — For the fourth year in a row, the community adoption event Barktoberfest raised funds and supplies for the Coos County Animal Shelter, as well has help some pets find new homes.
The two-day event held Saturday and Sunday was hosted in a hangar at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport by animal shelter partners. To enter the event donations of dog food and cash were recommended. Money collected will go toward the Coos County Animal Shelter, and food goes into the shelter’s donation pantry.
“The animal shelter actually has a pantry where they take in donations, and if you are between paychecks or having trouble getting food for your pet, you can go out there and they’ll give you food. You just have to drive out to pick it up,” event coordinator Julie Kremers said.
Each year Barktoberfest has raised more than the previous year. Last year, the event raised $2,641 for the shelter. This year, Kremers hopes to have raised over $3,000.
“We really just hope to grow it every year,” Kremers said.
There are a number of different activities at Barktoberfest, including raffles and pet parades, where visitors can win a variety of pet-themed prizes.
Around 20 or so vendors, mostly pet related, lined the perimeter of the hangar. One of those vendors, Tamara Flores of Reedsport, featured Doogles Doggie Delights. While making healthy treats for her own dog she realized she enjoyed it enough to turn it into a business
“People were really starting to get interested in having treats that were more natural, that didn’t have as many products in them,” Flores said. “I love this business, I love talking with people and connecting with them.”
During her five years of crafting natural pet treats, Flores has found her best sellers are her peanut butter treats, and her Elvis Delights, which have peanut butter and banana in them.
According to Coos County Animal Shelter volunteer Lori Hannah, the shelter currently has an influx of cats.
“Kitten season is usually over by now, and we’re still getting moms with newborn babies. As of last Saturday I believe we had 57 cats out at the shelter, and that doesn’t even count the ones that are in foster care,” Hannah said.