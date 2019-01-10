SOUTH COAST — Most bars on the southern Oregon coast are closed Thursday to recreational vessels.
The Coos Bay bar was closed, but has been updated to "restricted" this morning. It is seeing 10-foot steep swells in the main channel right now, with the occasional 14 foot steep swells. Winds are coming from the southwest at 15 to 20 knots with visibility at four nautical miles, as posted on the NOAA website.
According to LTJG Wade Myers from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in North Bend, the public is urged to check www.wrh.noaa.gov/pqr/marine/BarObs.php for bar conditions.
“As far as safety, captains should understand the dangers of crossing the bar with heavy surf conditions,” Myers wrote to The World.
On Tuesday, Jan. 8 near Newport in Yaquina Bay, three commercial fishermen lost their lives when the Mary B II capsized. Myers said that all three were recovered unresponsive.
“The accident occurred due to surf conditions at the bar with breaking waves at 20 feet,” he said.
The Newport Fishermen’s Wives are collecting donations to help the families of the three fishermen who died. For more information on how to donate, visit www.oregonlive.com//news/2019/01/donations-sought-for-families-of-3-fishermen-killed-near-newport.html.