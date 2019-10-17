EMPIRE — Banner Bank of Coos Bay donated $5,000 to the Recapture House.
The short term transitional housing is for youth and families, established by Alternative Youth Activities and the At Risk Kids Project as a way to help people get back on their feet.
“This donation from Banner Bank will help the Recapture House in serving its clients, both youth and adult and families with children, to get them off the streets,” said Scott Cooper, executive director for AYA.
You have free articles remaining.
The Recapture House opened its doors in the Empire area of Coos Bay a little over a year ago. As The World previously reported, “The residential manager for the home described it as a place people go when ‘your life is falling apart and you need to recapture the things you’d like to have like meaningful work, goals, dreams, whatever it may be.’”
Banner Bank’s donation was made last week, Cooper said.
To make a donation to the Recapture House, visit www.aya-or.org.