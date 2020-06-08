OREGON — Last week, a bank robber who had robbed banks in both Curry and Lincoln County was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.
Former Washington resident Stanley Green, 57, faces 140 months in prison, three months of supervision after release and $11,570 in restitution, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Oregon.
In December of 2015 Green robbed almost $5,000 from a Federal Savings Bank in Olympia, Washington while on escape status from supervision. He was charged six months later and was released on bond. A warrant was issued for his arrested after he fled.
In the fall of 2017 he mailed threatening letters to two people who had restraining orders against him and in December of that year he robbed a Rogue Federal Credit Union in Port Orford. Green took $3,833 after entering the facility with his face covered with a towel while he held a box cutter.
In the same month, Green executed a similar robbery in Waldport. He again covered his face and then brandished a BB gun, which he purchased in Waldport, as he left with $2,840.
In January of 2018, he was arrested at a campground in Curry County where he admitted to four different robberies. In November of 2018 Green pleaded guilty to one count of “transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure.”
According to the release, the case was investigated by the Port Orford Police Department, Bandon Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the FBI, USMS, Tumwater Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In