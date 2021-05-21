Voters in Bandon overwhelmingly favored continuing a local option tax to fund street repairs Tuesday.
In the latest tally released by the Coos County clerk's office, more than 85 percent of voters voted in favor of continuing the tax. The local option tax costs 84.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation and funds street and sidewalk repairs in the city.
Mayor Mary Schamehorn was relieved when she heard the results.
"We do appreciate the support of the people," Schamehorn said. "We appreciate the fact our community supports us, so we will have money to fix our roads."
Schamehorn explained the local option tax was first approved by voters in 2001 and has to be approved every 10 years. Outside of the voter-approved tax, Bandon has one of the lowest tax rates in the state at 46 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.
"It's dedicated for streets and pedestrian ways," Schamehorn said. "It's for ongoing repairs for our streets. Bandon has the lowest tax rate of any city over 700 people in the state. So, if we didn't have the street levy, we wouldn't have hardly any money for streets."
Schamehorn said when the Bandon City Council first chose to go to voters for the local option tax 20 years ago, it did so in lieu of raising taxes for the Urban Renewal District. If the vote had failed Tuesday, the city could have raised taxes citywide, but the money could have only been spent in the district.
Schamehorn credited City Manager Dan Chandler for presenting information to residents, which went out with city utility bills. Schamehorn also wrote about it in her weekly column in The World.
"I think we did a good job of explaining it to the people," the mayor said.
Schamehorn said the vote came at a good time as the council is in the middle of building a budget for the next fiscal year.
"We were hoping it would pass because we are in the middle of the budget cycle," she said. "We had money in this year's budget but now we'll have some for 10 years."
