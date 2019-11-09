BANDON — The new Bandon Veterans Memorial will be officially dedicated at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month 2019 — in honor of both Armistice Day and Veterans Day at the memorial in Bandon's City Park.
There will be a formal half-hour ceremony with dignitaries, followed by cake and refreshments at The Barn. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Bill Smith examines the bricks at the new Bandon Veterans Memorial in City Park.
Events include a flag ceremony by the Bandon Medal of Honor VFW Post Honor Guard, invocation by Pastor Tom Hutton, music by the Bandon High School band, comments by Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn, a U.S. Coast Guard speaker and others present as part of the ceremony.
There are more than 364 bricks installed, with several more on the way and space for up to 700 bricks on each side of the memorial for a total of 1,400.
There will be 14 (seven on each side) 10-inch bronze circular military emblems installed under each flagpole, which represent each branch of the military.
Two large plaques have been installed on the pedestals, and two more will be installed, but left blank for now. One plaque lists and thanks all major sponsors and the 14 committee members by name.
The flags on the memorial include all branches of the military, a POW/Missing in Action flag, a Merchant Marine flag, and the American Flag, all of which will be on display 24/7.
"It has been an honor to serve as chairman with the 13 other Bandon Veterans Memorial Committee members," said Bill Smith, who spearheaded the effort that began in November 2016 to get the memorial built. The Memorial Committee consists of representatives of the VFW, American Legion, Lions Club and City of Bandon.
Bricks are still available for purchase at $100 each. Memorial brick forms can be picked up at the VFW, City Hall, Bandon Public Library, Bandon Historical Society Museum and in several banks and businesses.
To donate, make checks out to the Memorial Donation Account and drop them off or mail them to the Bandon VFW, P.O. Box 992, Bandon, OR 97411.