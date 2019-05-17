BANDON — The shipwreck from earlier this month has been removed from the beach south of Bandon, according to a press release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The Ann Kathleen, a 64-foot fishing vessel, came ashore Thursday, May 2 and caught fire, though didn’t cause any injuries.
“The vast majority of the wreckage was removed by helicopter over the last week,” the release said. “A portion of the heavy keel was left to sink into the sand.”
The cleanup was led by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, funded by the boat’s insurer. The cleanup involved excavators, helicopters, a salvage crew from Global Dive and Salvage Inc. out of Seattle, Wash., and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the release said.
“The wreck site is several miles from a developed beach access and home to sensitive resources like the western snowy plover, a threatened shorebird in the middle of its nesting season,” the release said.
The initial cleanup was led by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Coast Guard. It recovered over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel, though some residual fuel was also recovered during final demolition.
“No hazardous fluids from the shipwreck were detected on the beach or in the ocean,” the release said. “Bait fish were removed from the wreck and temporarily buried in containers at the site for later removal from the beach.”
The release added that “burying and removing the bait is necessary to avoid attracting predators to the nesting area.”
A helicopter carried dozens of loads of heavy debris to Cape Blanco Airport eight miles south while smaller debris was removed with ATVs.
“The keel was deemed too heavy to fly out,” the release said. “The crews excavated around it and allowed it to sink naturally into the sand, where it now rests several feet beneath the surface. The keel does not contain hazardous material. Staff monitoring the cleanup reported plovers were not disturbed by the work.”