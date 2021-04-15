BANDON ─ The Bandon School Board has selected Shauna Schmerer to become its new superintendent, though she must still accept the position.
Schmerer’s superintendent contract was approved by the Bandon School Board and will be presented to her for agreement.
The board reviewed the contract during Monday evening’s regular school board meeting. Board Chair Angela Cardas thanked the staff for helping put on last week’s meet and greet with the top three candidates.
“With the retirement of our fabulous (outgoing-Superintendent) Doug Ardiana, we began this search six or eight weeks ago,” Cardas said. “I can say with full confidence this process has been most inclusive, collaborative and transparent of any hiring of any superintendent in this district going back as far as I know.”
Cardas said there were 300 responses to the Bandon School District’s initial superintendent survey, 18 staff and community participants on the Screening Committee, and “full board involvement.”
“From 32 initial applicants to three finalists to our final choice in Mrs. (Shauna) Schmerer, we believe we’ve covered every base that staff, students and community can be confident in the process and end result…,” Cardas said.
Schmerer said she is thrilled to come to Bandon and work for students and families in the area.
“I am honored to serve as superintendent for the district. I am so, so thrilled, I am not coming in with a preconceived, we have to do A, B, and C, but I have ideas, talent and skills,” she said. “It is my life’s passion to provide just awesome public school experiences for all children. It depends on what the community wants. What do people want for their kids? What do educators want? Creating one vision with the board, staff, students and community will be on the top of the agenda. The sky's the limit for Bandon.”
The superintendent contract approved Monday shows an employment agreement beginning July 1 of this year. It will continue for three years until June 30, 2023 but can be extended.
The salary listed in the contract is $125,000.
The contract was approved unanimously.
“I will present this to (Schmerer),” Cardas said.
In a previous press release from the district, it was stated that Schmerer worked as the superintendent and principal in the Almira School District in Washington state.
“Before arriving in Almira, she was a literacy facilitator for the Central Valley School District in Spokane Valley, Wash.,” the release said. “Schmerer received her master’s degrees in educational administration and school counseling from Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash.”
During last week’s meet and greet with the final three candidates, Schmerer said that if she was hired as superintendent, she would seek ways to work with the Bandon community to address issues such as the housing crisis and its potential impact on the district’s declining student enrollment.
“…Building the relationship first before I request anything is something I’d like to do if I was offered the job,” she said.
If the approved contract is signed by Schmerer, she will replace outgoing-Superintendent Ardiana. His last day is June 30.
“I look forward to seeing our district continue to grow with (Schmerer’s) leadership,” Cardas said.
